News & Insights

Markets
SBUX

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

August 13, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 2.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales increased 4.7% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 10 after a 5.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Starbucks (SBUX) has poached Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Chief Executive Brian Niccol, who will assume the top role at the coffee giant next month. Starbucks shares surged nearly 21% while Chipotle tumbled 7.4%.

Home Depot (HD) slashed its full-year earnings and comparable sales outlooks on Tuesday as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on consumer demand, even though the company logged better-than-expected top and bottom line results in its fiscal Q2. The retailer's shares were adding 1.4%.

On (ONON) Q2 results rose year over year but earnings fell short of market estimates, while the company reiterated its full-year sales growth outlook. Its shares jumped 7.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
CMG
HD
ONON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.