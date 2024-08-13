Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 2.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales increased 4.7% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 10 after a 5.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Starbucks (SBUX) has poached Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Chief Executive Brian Niccol, who will assume the top role at the coffee giant next month. Starbucks shares surged nearly 21% while Chipotle tumbled 7.4%.

Home Depot (HD) slashed its full-year earnings and comparable sales outlooks on Tuesday as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on consumer demand, even though the company logged better-than-expected top and bottom line results in its fiscal Q2. The retailer's shares were adding 1.4%.

On (ONON) Q2 results rose year over year but earnings fell short of market estimates, while the company reiterated its full-year sales growth outlook. Its shares jumped 7.2%.

