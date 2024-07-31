News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

July 31, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Consumer stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.3%.

In corporate news, T-Mobile US (TMUS) raised its outlook for postpaid customer additions in 2024 as Q2 results topped market expectations. The stock climbed 3.1%.

Starbucks (SBUX) shares jumped 4.4%. The company maintained its full-year outlook even after its fiscal Q3 results declined with sales missing Wall Street's expectations.

Uber (UBER) shares rose 2.7% after the company and Chinese carmaker BYD formed a partnership to bring 100,000 BYD electric vehicles onto the Uber platform in some global markets.

