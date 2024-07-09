News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

July 09, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were rising Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 6.3% from year-ago levels in the seven days ended July 6, following a 5.8% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Helen of Troy (HELE) reduced its full-year outlook as the company recorded lower-than-expected fiscal Q1 results amid weak consumer demand. Its shares tumbled 27%.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) shares added 1.4% as it said Tuesday it's collaborating with Small Luxury Hotels of the World in an effort to expand its luxury hotel services with an additional 400 properties.

Nike (NKE) has rehired a former executive to help rebuild relationships with distributors and retailers damaged by the company's strategy of focusing on its own sales outlets, Bloomberg reported late Monday. Nike shares were shedding 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

