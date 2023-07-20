Sector Rotation Underway with Fresh Bullish Breakouts Across U.S. Equities

The first five months of 2023 were widely and accurately characterized by strong index performance driven in large part by a small number of mega-cap Growth/Technology stocks. Not only did the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) go on to register its best 1H performance (39.4% total return) since inception in 1985, but it also set a record best 1H relative performance compared to the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials, and Russell 2000 indexes.

However, as we highlighted in the MID’s June, Mid-Year 2023 Review and Outlook, the breadth within the U.S. equity markets noticeably improved in June, with Industrials, Materials, and Discretionary indices notching double-digit gains for the month. So far in July, we are seeing a continuation of that rotation into cyclicals and Value, particularly since the start of last week, with some noteworthy price action by several key benchmarks, including Regional Banks, which have started breaking out above important price levels.

One important concept to understand in technical analysis is that breakouts above/below key price levels can often be accompanied by strong momentum. “Key price levels” are established when the price repeatedly tests a level and fails to get above/below it or a level that represents a prior cyclical high/low. The longer the trading range from which a breakout occurs, the stronger and longer lasting the momentum can often be hence the common trading adage “the bigger the base, the higher into space.” While none of the below charts show breakouts from multi-year ranges, many are roughly 12 months long, which is respectable and can lead to further runs to the upside from previously underperforming groups.

Regional Banks – yesterday, the S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) gained a robust 4.2% while breaking out above a minor 3-month resistance level. While this 3-4 month base is smaller than the forthcoming charts below, the 2021 prior decline of 56% (2021 – 2023) was nearly equal to the covid era decline (2018 – 2020) of 58%. While short interest has fallen 18% from its May 16 high of 58.1M shares to 47.8M shares, it currently stands +76% YTD from the 27.2M shares at the start of 2023. And while a return to new highs is unlikely anytime soon, there is plenty of roadway for meaningful upside gains over the near to intermediate term.

S&P Regional Banking Index (KRE ETF, daily period)

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) – Following last week’s improving inflation data, futures markets are now locked into one rate hike only for the remainder of 2023. This led to a sharp decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which broke below a 13-month support level. There is always the possibility for a false breakdown (head fake) followed by a sharp reversal higher, so this chart should be kept on the radar given the dollar’s role in global trade and large multinational exporters. Approximately 40% of S&P 500 revenues come from outside the U.S.

U.S. Dollar Index (weekly period)

With the dollar breaking down below 13-month support, we are seeing upside breakouts over similarly long resistance levels by the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrials, the DJ Transportation Index, and the MSCI Emerging Mkts ex-China Index. The large-cap Russell 1000 Value Index has not yet made its breakout, but you can see below the symmetrical nature of its pattern relative to the others.

Dow Jones Industrials (weekly period)

Dow Jones Transportation Average (weekly period) – new 52-week highs by the Industrials and Transports is one of the main pillars of Dow Theory and a bullish indicator.

MSCI Emerging Markets ex-China (EMXC ETF)

Russell 1000 Value Index (weekly period) – this chart is very similar to the DJIA and DJ Transports, which have already made their breakouts.

The increasing bullish breakouts are validating the historic 1H performance by the NDX and the “rising tide lifts all boats” phenomenon. It also is occurring in the face of continued bearish sentiment, as evidenced by the latest BofA Global Fund Manager survey, and a looming recession whose likelihood continues to be reduced (i.e., both Goldman and JPM lowered their probabilities this week) or pushed further out in time. While a near-term correction/consolidation can take place at any moment, given the robust gains for some (Technology, Homebuilders and Industrials are at all-time highs), others are in the early stages of their uptrends. Healthy sector rotation and improving market breadth are underway.

One final chart is Bitcoin which has gained 82% YTD and is currently in its 4th consecutive week of consolidation at the key $30k - $32k price range. This price range has repeatedly acted as both resistance and support for weeks and months at a time over four separate occasions since Q1 of 2021. Thus, its current four-week consolidation is not unexpected, and whichever direction this resolves could be a barometer for stocks, given their strong correlation.

Bitcoin (weekly period)

