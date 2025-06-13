Sector ETFs Likely to Gain Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on June 12, triggeringglobal marketturmoil. The Israeli government described the assault as a "preemptive strike" against what it claimed was Iran’s advancing nuclear weapons program. Explosions were reported across Tehran following the attack.

Israel Braces for Retaliation

In response to the escalating tensions, Israel’s defense minister declared a state of emergency and said the country was preparing for possible retaliation from Iran. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the United States was not involved in the strikes and cautioned Iran against targeting American assets or personnel.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sector-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could gain higher.

Sector ETFs in Focus

Energy – Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE

The conflict immediately jolted commodity markets. Crude oil surged about 5% (at the time of writing), reflecting investor fears over supply disruptions from Iran, OPEC+’s third-largest producer. Energy ETFs like XLE should gain higher amid this kind of scenario.

Gold Mining – Themes Gold Miners ETF AUMI

Safe-haven demand also spiked, pushing gold up about 1%. Since mining stocks often act as a leveraged play of the underlying metal, AUMI should gain higher. The underlying Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners Index provides exposure to companies that are active in the gold mining industry and is denominated in U.S. dollars. Gold-mining margins are at a 50-year high, according to analysts, as quoted on Wall Street Journal.

Defense – iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA

Investors may turn to defense ETFs during heightened Israel-Iran tensions as geopolitical conflicts often lead to increased military spending and defense readiness. Companies in these ETFs—such as those producing weapons, surveillance systems, or military technology—stand to benefit from rising demand. As a result, defense ETFs like ITA come across as a strategic hedge (read: Guide to Aerospace & Defense ETFs).

Cybersecurity – ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK

Modern warfare includes cyber threats, increasing demand for digital security. During periods of heightened tension, governments and corporations may face elevated risks of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, defense systems, financial institutions, and communication networks.





