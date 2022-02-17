SECT Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SECT ETF (Symbol: SECT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.13, changing hands as low as $42.00 per share. SECT shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SECT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SECT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.85 per share, with $45.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.97.

