SECT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SECT

In trading on Friday, shares of the SECT ETF (Symbol: SECT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.95, changing hands as high as $39.02 per share. SECT shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SECT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SECT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.16 per share, with $44.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.00.

