SEC’s unicorn hunt is a luxury

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants more transparency from large private companies – notably so-called unicorns, or those worth $1 billion or more. Democratic Commissioner Allison Lee reckons such firms offer “absolutely no visibility” https://www.wsj.com/articles/sec-pushes-for-more-transparency-from-private-companies-11641752489 for investors, per the Wall Street Journal.

There are nearly 1,000 unicorns https://www.cbinsights.com/research-unicorn-companies, according to CB Insights. Private fundraising is potent: Venture-capital investment hit $330 billion in 2021, according to PitchBook, more than companies raised in all U.S. initial public offerings, according to Dealogic.

Lee’s best argument https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/lee-sec-speaks-2021-10-12 may be that some private firms effectively exceed the 2,000-shareholder threshold that triggers SEC oversight, but the official tally is lower because many holdings aggregated through a single broker count as only one.

Yet the SEC already has a huge agenda, including policing IPOs and, more importantly, overhauling public-market investor protections when private firms list by merging with special-purpose acquisition companies. By making the process of going public fully transparent, the agency would also help keep private companies on the straight and narrow. Until that’s done, a unicorn hunt is a luxury. (By Richard Beales)

