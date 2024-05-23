SEC’s T+1 Starts Next Week: Why Investors May Need Adjustments

Investors may need to adjust their trading style as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settlement timeframe shifts from T+2 to T+1. This is significant because, since 2017, the standard settlement timeframe for stock transactions has been T+2. This means it takes two business days for a trade to “settle” after it is placed and executed.

In practice, even though you might have seen the stock reflected in your brokerage account on the day you committed to buy it, you don’t officially own it and have access to all its benefits (like voting rights or dividends) for a couple of days. Beginning next week, the SEC’s decision to shorten the settlement period to T+1 will shake things up as market participants adapt to the new timeframe.

Why T+1 Settlement?

There’s more to the new T+1 settlement system than settling stock trades in just one business day. It represents a dramatic increase in ownership speed: if you buy a stock on Tuesday, you officially own it by Wednesday, which is twice as fast as the current two-day wait. The SEC instituted this change with the goal of improving market efficiency and reducing risk. Here’s a breakdown of the rationale:

Reduced Settlement Risk: A shorter settlement window minimizes the chance of errors or delays that could delay your ownership of the stock.

Faster Cash Flow: If you sell a stock, you'll receive the cash proceeds quicker under T+1, freeing up capital for other investment opportunities.

If you sell a stock, you’ll receive the cash proceeds quicker under T+1, freeing up capital for other investment opportunities. Enhanced Transparency: A faster settlement cycle can lead to greater transparency in the market by providing a more accurate picture of real-time stock ownership.

What Does T+1 Mean for Investors?

For most long-term investors, the shift to T+1 likely won’t significantly impact their day-to-day trading activities. However, there are a few key points to consider as there are potential ramifications for different types of investors.

Margin Investors: Investors who use margin accounts (borrowing money from their broker to purchase securities) may need to adjust their strategies slightly. Under T+2, unsettled trades could be used as partial collateral for margin purposes. T+1 reduces this window, potentially impacting margin availability in the short term.

International Investors: The T+1 settlement cycle only applies to U.S. stock exchanges. Investors trading in international markets may still encounter T+2 or even longer settlement times depending on the specific exchange and regulations.

The T+1 settlement cycle only applies to U.S. stock exchanges. Investors trading in international markets may still encounter T+2 or even longer settlement times depending on the specific exchange and regulations. Day Traders: Day traders who rely on frequent, high-volume trades may experience a slight impact. Previously, unsettled trades could be used as a form of temporary leverage. With T+1, day traders will need to ensure they have sufficient settled cash to cover their trades.

Key Takeaways: More Efficient and Transparent Trading

The transition to T+1 settlement represents a significant shift for the U.S. stock market. While the immediate impact for most investors might be minimal, those with a high turnover or short holding time may need different cash management strategies. This is also true for margin traders and some international transactions. The new system, beginning on Tuesday, May 28, has the potential to create a more efficient and transparent trading environment. Mark your calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.