SEC's 'Say No To FOMO,' Warning Reissued Ahead Of Potential Bitcoin ETF Greenlight; GOP Voters Show Stronger Economic Trust In Trump Over Biden, New Poll Indicates- Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

January 08, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

CryptoSEC's 'Say No To FOMO' Warning Reissued Ahead Of Potential Bitcoin ETF GreenlightDogecoin, Bitcoin Rocket To The Moon On ULA's Landmark Vulcan MissionBitcoin Spot ETF Likely To Pass? Bloomberg Analysts Boost Approval Odds To 95%'Ethereum Killer' Solana Plummets 12%, Max Keiser Says 'Rug Pull Has Begun''Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,500%: Analyst Says Meme Coin Set For Price Change After Spot Bitcoin ETF AnnouncementBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As ETF Decision Deadline Nears: Analyst Predicts 'Nice 10x' For Apex Crypto On Bullish Indicators

US Markets

Harpoon Therapeutics, Heron Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Improves Following Jobs Report; US Stocks Snap 9-Week Winning Streak

 

US Politics

Former Trump Aide Stephanie Grisham Claims Ex-Boss's Base Will Believe Anything, Even If False'Election Denying Huckster:' John McCain's Daughter Fires Back At Trump For Mocking Late Senator's War InjuriesTrump Trumps Bidenomics: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Trust Ex-President For Economic Rebound, New Poll RevealsBill Ackman Softens Stance On Plagiarism Amid Wife's Dissertation Controversy: 'Near Certainty That Authors Will...Fail To Cite At Least A Modest Percentage Of The Pages'Mike Pence Says Efforts To Ban Trump From 2024 Ballot 'Antithetical To Very Democracy' Biden And Democrats Talk About DefendingCongressional Leaders Strike Deal On Spending Levels To Avert Government Shutdown

 

World Politics

Chinese Spy Agency Detains Head Of Foreign Consulting Firm Accused of Espionage For UK's MI6China To Sanction US Defense Manufacturers Over Taiwan Arms SalesAntony Blinken's Diplomatic Middle East Tour Aims To Quell Regional War Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas WarXi Jinping Purges Military Following Reports Of Missiles Filled With Water Instead Of Fuel

 

US Economy

US Economy Set For 'Soft Landing' As Economists Eye Fed Rate CutsFederal Reserve's Policies, Not Supply Chain Improvements, Have Dampened Inflation, Says Think Tank$34 Trillion National Debt Poses 'Boiling Frog' Threat To US Economy, JPMorgan Warns

 

World Economy

Xi Jinping's Manufacturing-Driven New Economic Strategy Raises Global Trade Concerns Amid Property Sector SlumpApple's Next-Gen AirTag Launch Said To Be Delayed Because There's Simply A Lot Of Unsold Original Ones

 

Tech

Analyst Predicts Continued Slide For Apple In China Despite New ReleasesThis Analyst With 82% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 19% Upside In Meta Platforms - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate AnalystsApple's iPhone Survives A 16,000-feet Drop And Lives To Tell The TaleAre Hackers Gaining Access to Google Accounts Without Passwords? Here's What We KnowGurman Weighs In On Apple's Overflowing Cup Of Challenges: Late Arrival To AI Party, App Store Regulatory Headwinds And More

 

Electric Vehicle

Geely's EV Arm Zeekr Sets Sights On Doubling Car Deliveries In 2024: ReportFigure-01 Humanoid Robot Serves Up A Storm, Overshadows Tesla's Optimus In Coffee SkillsIs Tesla A Buy After Over 100% Gains In 2023? Analyst Says Stock Relatively Attractive VS. 'Mag 7' PeersChina Evergrande's EV Unit Faces Share Decline After Executive's ArrestWhat's Elon Musk Cooking Up Now? Tesla CEO Says 'Few Other Products Coming Too' Apart From FSD, Robotaxi, OptimusTesla Pegs Lowered Range Estimates To 'Comfort And Functionality Improvements' And EPA's Guidance Tweak

 

Consumer

LG Unveils Groundbreaking Transparent OLED TV At CES 2024: 'An Incredible Feat Of Consumer-Driven InnovationGM's Cruise Offers $75K Settlement To Wrap Up Regulatory Probe Into San Francisco AV Accident

 

Industrial

Boeing's Plans For Revival Might Face Serious Roadblock As US Grounds 737 Max 9 Fleet: 'It's Going To Be A Problem Selling Airplanes - If It Isn't Already'Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Resolves Legal Dispute Over Alleged Buyout Terms Violation With Pilot Travel CentersOver 170 Boeing 737 Max 9s Grounded, As Alaska Air Passengers Recall Terrifying Incident

 

Healthcare

5 Biotech Stocks That Should Be On Investors' Radar As JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Gets Underway Monday

 

Financial

UBS Remains Resolute In Expanding Wealth And Asset Management Operations In China Amid Economic Challenges And Global Tensions

 

Space

ULA Vulcan Rocket Lifts Off: Lunar Lander Mission Aims For First US Soft Landing In Over 50 Years

 

Energy

Oil Giant Shell Tweaks Q4 Outlook, Shocks Shares With Around $4.5B Impairment Charge

