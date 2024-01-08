SEC's 'Say No To FOMO,' Warning Reissued Ahead Of Potential Bitcoin ETF Greenlight; GOP Voters Show Stronger Economic Trust In Trump Over Biden, New Poll Indicates- Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoSEC's 'Say No To FOMO' Warning Reissued Ahead Of Potential Bitcoin ETF GreenlightDogecoin, Bitcoin Rocket To The Moon On ULA's Landmark Vulcan MissionBitcoin Spot ETF Likely To Pass? Bloomberg Analysts Boost Approval Odds To 95%'Ethereum Killer' Solana Plummets 12%, Max Keiser Says 'Rug Pull Has Begun''Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,500%: Analyst Says Meme Coin Set For Price Change After Spot Bitcoin ETF AnnouncementBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As ETF Decision Deadline Nears: Analyst Predicts 'Nice 10x' For Apex Crypto On Bullish Indicators
US MarketsHarpoon Therapeutics, Heron Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Improves Following Jobs Report; US Stocks Snap 9-Week Winning Streak
US PoliticsFormer Trump Aide Stephanie Grisham Claims Ex-Boss's Base Will Believe Anything, Even If False'Election Denying Huckster:' John McCain's Daughter Fires Back At Trump For Mocking Late Senator's War InjuriesTrump Trumps Bidenomics: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Trust Ex-President For Economic Rebound, New Poll RevealsBill Ackman Softens Stance On Plagiarism Amid Wife's Dissertation Controversy: 'Near Certainty That Authors Will...Fail To Cite At Least A Modest Percentage Of The Pages'Mike Pence Says Efforts To Ban Trump From 2024 Ballot 'Antithetical To Very Democracy' Biden And Democrats Talk About DefendingCongressional Leaders Strike Deal On Spending Levels To Avert Government Shutdown
World PoliticsChinese Spy Agency Detains Head Of Foreign Consulting Firm Accused of Espionage For UK's MI6China To Sanction US Defense Manufacturers Over Taiwan Arms SalesAntony Blinken's Diplomatic Middle East Tour Aims To Quell Regional War Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas WarXi Jinping Purges Military Following Reports Of Missiles Filled With Water Instead Of Fuel
US EconomyUS Economy Set For 'Soft Landing' As Economists Eye Fed Rate CutsFederal Reserve's Policies, Not Supply Chain Improvements, Have Dampened Inflation, Says Think Tank$34 Trillion National Debt Poses 'Boiling Frog' Threat To US Economy, JPMorgan Warns
World EconomyXi Jinping's Manufacturing-Driven New Economic Strategy Raises Global Trade Concerns Amid Property Sector SlumpApple's Next-Gen AirTag Launch Said To Be Delayed Because There's Simply A Lot Of Unsold Original Ones
TechAnalyst Predicts Continued Slide For Apple In China Despite New ReleasesThis Analyst With 82% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 19% Upside In Meta Platforms - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate AnalystsApple's iPhone Survives A 16,000-feet Drop And Lives To Tell The TaleAre Hackers Gaining Access to Google Accounts Without Passwords? Here's What We KnowGurman Weighs In On Apple's Overflowing Cup Of Challenges: Late Arrival To AI Party, App Store Regulatory Headwinds And More
Electric VehicleGeely's EV Arm Zeekr Sets Sights On Doubling Car Deliveries In 2024: ReportFigure-01 Humanoid Robot Serves Up A Storm, Overshadows Tesla's Optimus In Coffee SkillsIs Tesla A Buy After Over 100% Gains In 2023? Analyst Says Stock Relatively Attractive VS. 'Mag 7' PeersChina Evergrande's EV Unit Faces Share Decline After Executive's ArrestWhat's Elon Musk Cooking Up Now? Tesla CEO Says 'Few Other Products Coming Too' Apart From FSD, Robotaxi, OptimusTesla Pegs Lowered Range Estimates To 'Comfort And Functionality Improvements' And EPA's Guidance Tweak
ConsumerLG Unveils Groundbreaking Transparent OLED TV At CES 2024: 'An Incredible Feat Of Consumer-Driven InnovationGM's Cruise Offers $75K Settlement To Wrap Up Regulatory Probe Into San Francisco AV Accident
IndustrialBoeing's Plans For Revival Might Face Serious Roadblock As US Grounds 737 Max 9 Fleet: 'It's Going To Be A Problem Selling Airplanes - If It Isn't Already'Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Resolves Legal Dispute Over Alleged Buyout Terms Violation With Pilot Travel CentersOver 170 Boeing 737 Max 9s Grounded, As Alaska Air Passengers Recall Terrifying Incident
Healthcare5 Biotech Stocks That Should Be On Investors' Radar As JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Gets Underway Monday
FinancialUBS Remains Resolute In Expanding Wealth And Asset Management Operations In China Amid Economic Challenges And Global Tensions
SpaceULA Vulcan Rocket Lifts Off: Lunar Lander Mission Aims For First US Soft Landing In Over 50 Years
EnergyOil Giant Shell Tweaks Q4 Outlook, Shocks Shares With Around $4.5B Impairment Charge
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.