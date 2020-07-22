SEC's Proxy Advice Reform Would Benefit Economy, Country

This article was first published in Law360 on July 20, 2020.

By Ed Knight and Tom Quaadman

The U.S.economy faces major long-term challenges when it comes to business creation and entrepreneurship. Since the 2008 financial crisis, we haven’t seen the same historic rate of businesses being started.

In addition, over the last two decades, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce study revealed that there has been a steady decline (roughly 50%) in the number of public companies in theU.S.. In other words, we aren’t seeing businesses start and grow in the same way we used to.

This is troubling since growing businesses have historically provided the innovation and job creation that we so desperately need.

Today, public companies are more vital than ever. In a time of coronavirus closures and economic uncertainty, it’s important to remember that public companies in the U.S. employ an estimated 46 million Americans, according to recent data gathered from FactSet.

Public companies also allow retail investors—not just a select group of insiders—to invest in companies as they grow and payout increasing dividends. This is true whether these individuals are investing directly in companies or through a retirement program. This is a key way that our well-regulated equity markets can help bridge growing wealth disparities, not widen them.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognizes the need to incentivize more companies going public and has proposed a series of reforms to revitalize markets. These proposals have attracted support from both sides of the aisle, and more than 300 leading U.S. companies, that signed a letter Nasdaq filed with the Commission in February 2019.

But now, proxy advisory firms threaten to stand in the way of these sensible reforms. Taken at face value, proxy advisory firms appear to have a positive role, acting on behalf of everyday shareholders who are unable to attend and vote at shareholder meetings.

But dig a little deeper and it’s clear to see that many of these firms don’t have investors’ best interests at heart. For one, they often have glaring conflicts of interest and lack transparent processes.

The current proxy process allows special interest activists to push politically motivated agendas, with little disclosure as to who their clients are and what agenda they may have, and even when shareholders have repeatedly rejected those proposals. As a result, proxy advisory firm proposals often can distort corporate governance, while acting as a brake to economic growth.

However, if we were to apply some of the same basic principles of transparency and disclosure to proxy firms that we apply to public companies, we could solve many of these problems.

This week the SEC convenes an open meeting to discuss their proposed reforms, which would disclose conflicts of interest so that companies and their critics would have a transparent, accessible debate. It is not surprising that one survey from Spectrem Group showed more than 75% of retail investors support these types of reforms.

The SEC’s proposed reforms would also help prevent proxy firms from employing activist shareholders for hire. That is, professional gadfly investorswho invest in public companies to promote narrow special-interest agendas, often for multiple proxy firm clients.

The SEC’s proposed reforms also smartly include the requirement that any shareholder must have meaningful, long-term investments in a company before they have access to the proxy ballot. They also include the requirement that if you submit a shareholder proposal, you should engage constructively with the company on your proposal.

At the same time, the SEC should continue its work updating disclosure requirements for shareholders that have not changed in over 30 years. The current disclosure requirements fail to meet the needs of the 21st century investor and businesses.

Too often disclosure documents contain too much information that is obsolete, unnecessarily repetitive, or otherwise not useful to investors. Streamlining and simplifying corporate disclosure would reduce administrative busywork and lessen the overall regulatory burden on public companies.

These simple reforms could streamline public companies’ disclosure efforts and allow retail investors to more easily research various investment options. They would also reduce unnecessary distractions for corporate board members, such as when the aforementioned gadflies raise issues with little relevance for a firm’s bottom line and are better addressed elsewhere.

We believe the current rules for proxy advisory firms are ill-suited to the needs of today’s economy and support the SEC’s proposed reforms.

In the end, if we can reduce the burden companies face in going (and staying) public, more companies will choose that option. And if they do, that’s a win not only for their employees, customers and shareholders—it’s a win for all Americans.

Edward Knight is Vice Chairman of Nasdaq and manages global government relations and serves as a senior advisor on public policy and litigation.

Tom Quaadman is the Executive Vice President for the Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce