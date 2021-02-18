SEC's Coates says agency should help create ESG disclosure system

Feb 18 (Reuters) - A new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said the agency "should help lead" the creation of a disclosure system for environmental, social and governance issues for corporations.

John Coates, acting director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, made the remarks on Thursday during an online panel hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.