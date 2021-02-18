US Markets

SEC's Coates says agency should help create ESG disclosure system

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published

A new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said the agency "should help lead" the creation of a disclosure system for environmental, social and governance issues for corporations.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - A new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said the agency "should help lead" the creation of a disclosure system for environmental, social and governance issues for corporations.

John Coates, acting director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, made the remarks on Thursday during an online panel hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More