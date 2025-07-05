Secret Super Stocks: If You Invested $1K in These 3 Companies 5 Years Ago, See What You’d Have Today

Most people think you need to be rich to make big money in the stock market. But what if all it took was spotting the right stock at the right time and investing just $1,000? While you might try to strike it big with well-known names like Apple, Tesla or Amazon, there are smaller companies that put up incredible returns.

Take a look at three high-performing “unknown” stocks over the past five years. If you had invested just $1,000 in each, you’d be sitting on over $230,000 right now. Let’s break down the three silent winners and what made them explode.

Note that these stocks were available at very low prices because they were “penny stocks” that were only available as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) stock. You must use a broker that supports OTC trades to invest in stocks like these.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI)

Kolobri Energy Inc. (KGEI) is a small oil and energy company located in Oklahoma. Previously known as BNK Petroleum Inc., the company owns and operates Caney Shale oil wells — extracting crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from the wells.

The stock took off in early 2022 and has since skyrocketed from less than $0.10 per share, to over $7 per share. If you’d dropped just $1,000 into Kolibri five years ago, you’d be sitting on over $100 grand today. KGEI has returned 10,429% in the last 5 years alone. This would have turned your $1,000 investment into $105,290!

Kolibri stock has already had a massive upside move, but there is still room for continued growth. The stock still has a relatively low price-to-earnings ratio (around 12), and continues to grow revenue year-over-year.

Viewbix Inc. (VBIX)

Never heard of Viewbix? You’re not alone. Viewbix Inc. is a smaller Israeli-based digital advertising platform that focuses on providing solutions for clients through search and digital content. This Ad-tech company stock was only available as an OTC stock until recently, when it was listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol VBIX.

If you were buying OTC stocks back in 2020, you’d have been able to pick up this stock for around $0.05 per share. The company stock was relatively flat until late 2022, when it shot up from around $0.08 per share to over $3 per share within a year. It now sits around $4.50 per share, which is a 6,917% increase since 2020!

If you invested $1,000 in Viewbix Inc. 5 years ago, you’d have around $70,170 today. And now that the company has listed on the Nasdaq exchange, there’s more potential growth. Just keep an eye on revenue, which has been declining in recent years. Plus the company has yet to turn a profit, so proceed with caution.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST)

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST) is a biotech company doing futuristic things with plant cells — think dietary supplements and functional foods, all made in a lab. It also dabbles in cosmetics and health pharmaceuticals as well.

If you were an early investor in BHST 5 years ago and dedicated to purchasing shares over the counter, you’d have bought them at around $0.12 per share. But with recent company growth and uplisting to the Nasdaq exchange in 2024, BHST stock is now trading for over $7 per share. This means your $1,000 would have turned into $57,190!

This is another company still in growth mode, and hasn’t seen a profitable year yet. But with revenues doubling year-over-year, there may still be even more upside potential. Just recognize this is still a very speculative investment.

Should You Invest in Unknown Stocks?

Seeing these eye-popping returns, you might be tempted to drum up $1,000 to drop in a small, unknown stock. But most micro-cap stocks don’t see this type of growth — as many simply go out of business — leaving investors with $0.

Plus, most of these explosive stocks have seen massive gains for investors that bought before being listed on a major exchange. This means purchasing Over-The-Counter (OTC), which requires working with a broker that supports OTC listings. It’s higher risk, higher (potential) rewards.

But if you’re willing to do the leg-work of market research, technical analysis, and dig into the details of dozens of stocks, you might find a diamond in the rough. Just don’t invest any money you aren’t willing to lose.

Editor’s note: All stock prices were sourced from Stock Analysis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.