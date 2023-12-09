Secret Stocks: Top 3 Picks for Substantial Long-Term Profits

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

High-performing growth stocks, known for substantial year-over-year revenue growth and potential profits, can experience significant declines during market contractions, as witnessed in 2022.

Investors aim to construct resilient portfolios that endure economic fluctuations. Amid the current emphasis on high-growth stocks, the significance of defensive dividend stocks for consistent income and stability remains crucial, especially during market volatility. Despite persistent inflation and global tensions, a well-balanced portfolio with stalwart companies ensures reliable, long-term investments with sustained dividend growth.

However, certain stocks exhibit both robust growth and resilience, making them noteworthy considerations amid economic challenges.

International Business Machines (IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) takes the spotlight as it installed a 127-qubit quantum processor in its IBM Quantum System One at the University of Tokyo in Japan. That established Asia as a significant player in the quantum computing arena, challenging established markets and prompting competitive considerations for companies like IBM.

IBM, having initially lagged in cloud computing, swiftly caught up and now boasts a comprehensive cloud platform with 170+ products spanning data, containers, AI, IoT and blockchain. By acquiring Red Hat in 2019, IBM positioned itself as a hybrid cloud solutions provider.

The company also introduced a novel cryptographic technology, the IBM Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO), dedicated to enhancing the security of crypto assets in cold storage. Cold storage, the preferred method for crypto asset storage due to its heightened security, gained additional robustness with OSO.

All of these contribute to the good reasons to get a hold of IBM stock now.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) strategically expanded business messaging, notably in regions like India, aiming to tap into the growing potential of messaging platforms for commercial activities. With over 600 million daily conversations facilitated, it marks a shift in business-customer interactions. Over 60% of people’s weekly engagements on WhatsApp in India underscore early success.

On December 7, Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of end-to-end encryption for all personal chats and calls on Messenger and Facebook. The feature is now available, but the default encryption update for all Messenger accounts may take some time, according to the social media giant. That change makes messages encrypted by default, a shift from the previous option to turn on end-to-end encryption.

META received a Moderate Buy consensus from analysts, with 44 Strong Buys/Buys, 3 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average price target is $349.53, offering some upside potential. Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth set the highest target at $435. Despite challenges in 2022, META’s consumer data strength and sales recovery to nearly $127 billion in the trailing 12-month period affirm its enduring relevance.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), a reliable dividend stock, recently raised its quarterly dividend by 10%, reaching $1.67 per share with a 2.6% yield. With a 14% revenue increase and a successful franchise model, MCD stock, currently at $286, offers a future upside for passive income.

Investors considering MCD during bullish cycles might face opportunity costs. While a reliable stock, spicier enterprises could offer more during decisive upswings. In uncertain times, the affordability of McDonald’s becomes attractive, especially when consumer spending trends like revenge travel show signs of fatigue.

McDonald’s, a resilient investment, thrived during inflation as consumers favored its burgers over dining out. With a strong franchise model, over 40,000 locations globally, and impressive revenue, MCD remains robust and poised for continued success.

