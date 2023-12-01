Secret Santa Ideas: 9 Best Kohl’s Gifts for $25 to $50

Secret Santa activities add to the fun of the holiday season, but sometimes it’s hard to find the right gift at the right price.

To help you play Santa without having to spend hours looking for the perfect gift, here are nine suggestions you can find at Kohl’s for no more than $25-$50.

Keep in mind however, that the store may run out of stock of these items, and the sale prices quoted here may no longer apply depending on when you shop.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter

“Who couldn’t use a little moisturizing TLC this winter?” asked Amy Kleppinger, owner of The Home Green. “This is a great, gender-neutral pick for a Secret Santa gift; plus, we love that Kiehl’s is committed to making products that are safer for people and the environment.”

The body butter is on sale at Kohl’s for $31.50, down from its regular price of $45.

Knork Eco Stem 4-pc. Outdoor Wine Glass Set

“If you’re buying a gift for someone who loves the outdoors, summer, entertaining — or all of the above — Knork’s outdoor wine glasses are a perfect gift,” Kleppinger said. “Not only are they adorable and festive, but they are ultimately compostable!”

The outdoor wine glasses normally retail for $40, but Kohl’s has them on sale for $28.80.

Pair it with the Cocktails & Coloring Book With Cocktail Recipes which is on sale for $9 (but also includes a discount that brings the price to $7.20).

This way, “while your gift recipient is waiting for summer, they can realize the mental health benefits of coloring and test out a few new cocktail recipes!”

JoyJolt Fresco 1-Liter Cold Brew Coffee Maker

“If you’re buying for someone who loves their caffeine, help them experiment with the JoyJolt Fresco cold brew coffee maker,” suggested Kleppinger. “Nothing beats the taste and price of homemade cold brew, plus you’ll help them save a lot of waste versus buying cold brew at a coffee shop or the grocery store.”

JoyJolt’s cold brew coffee maker is regularly priced at $32.99, but discounts bring down the price to $23.75.

GROSCHE Venice Glass Water Bottle With Protective Carrying Sleeve

The GROSCHE Venice Glass Water Bottle and sleeve are cute, practical, and eco-friendly. Most of us know that reusable bottles help cut down on single-use plastic waste.

GROSCHE takes corporate responsibility a step further and provides 50+ days of safe drinking water for someone in need for every product sold. This is definitely a thoughtful gift for an eco-conscious recipient!

The GROSCHE Venice Glass water bottle retails for $29.99.

The Big One SuperSoft Plush Blanket

“One of the best Secret Santa ideas from Kohl’s in the $25-$50 range is The Big One SuperSoft Plush Blanket,” said Liam Lucas, CEO of Off Road Genius. “This blanket is not only incredibly soft and cozy, but it’s also oversized, making it a perfect gift for anyone on your list. It’s available in a variety of colors, ensuring you can find the perfect match for your Secret Santa recipient’s taste.

The Big One SuperSoft Plush Blanket is $31.99 regularly.

Food Network 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set With Cooling Rack

“Another great option is the Food Network 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set,” Lucas suggested. “This set is perfect for the baker in your life, offering durability and easy cleanup. It’s a practical gift that they’re sure to use throughout the holiday season and beyond.”

The Food Network three-piece cookie sheet set with cooling rack is regularly $39.99 but is on sale for $23.99.

Nordic Ware Holiday Cookie Stamp Set

“These cookie cutter stamp sets will make holiday cookies look more creative and tempt people to eat, making it a lovely unique gift for Secret Santa,” suggested Pranav Nair of British D’sire.

The holiday cookie stamp set is regularly $49.99 but is on sale for $35.99.

Alder Creek Gift Baskets Tea Time Wicker Basket

“Gift your secret santa friend with a tea time gift hamper to enjoy delicious treats, cookies and much more, all packed into a beautiful keepsake,” Nair said.

The Alder Creek Tea Time Wicker Basket is $39.99.

10 Strawberry Street 4-pc. Holiday Mug Set

Nair said that this holiday mug set is a great choice if you want something with Christmas vibes but not bright, in-your-face colors. The set includes four retro-style mugs in dark green and dark red, featuring snowflakes, mistletoe, gnomes and trees.

The four-piece mug set is regularly priced at $34.99.

