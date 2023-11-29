Secret Santa Ideas: 9 Best Costco Gifts for $25 to $50

Holiday parties, friend gatherings and work events often include the ever-popular Secret Santa gift exchanges. If you’re rushing to figure out a great gift in the reasonable price range of $25 to $50 to bring to an event — or to give to someone you’ve been signed up for but don’t know that well — look no further than Costco.

Costco has gifts for every aspect of your home and life at prices that won’t make it challenging to get the perfect item. Here are nine of the best Costco Secret Santa Gifts between $25 and $50 –though please note that prices and availability may vary from store to store.

Movie Theater Gift Cards

The gift of entertainment is perfect for anybody, whether you know your Secret Santa recipient or not. Who doesn’t love a good night at the movies?

Costco offers several different gift card deals on movies. Check out the Regal Theaters’ ultimate movie pack for $29.99, which can be redeemed for two tickets in standard/2D format films and a $10 e-gift card, which can go toward concessions, tickets and upgrade charges. This deal is only available in California, New York and New Jersey.

Or check out this deal on two movie tickets at any U.S. AMC Theater, with an e-gift card redeemable for concessions, tickets and upgrade charges, for $39.99. Or this $50 Cinemark gift card, valid at all Cinemark movie theaters and redeemable for tickets, food, drinks and merchandise, for just $39.99.

Happy Holidays Celebration Gift Basket

You definitely can’t go wrong with a gift basket, which is not only a gift you give to an individual, but something they can share with other friends and family. Costco’s Happy Holidays Celebration gift basket comes with some very tasty delights, including: Garlic and herb cheese wedges, ground mustard, sesame rounds crackers, rosemary and oregano asparagus and more, for just $49.99.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This gift is a little less than $25, at $19.97, making it a total deal. Give the gift of luxuriant relaxation, whether you buy one or more, this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase in white will have your gift recipient never wanting to get out of bed. These luxurious pillowcases are even machine washable. You’ll be the purveyor of more than a gift — but also a great night’s sleep!

Logitech Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

From gamers to students to working folks, this Logitech performance wireless keyboard and mouse combo offer a quiet and comfortable typing experience. The mouse comes with a fast scroll wheel and can pair with up to three screens. It has dual connectivity and comes with batteries. It’s just $49.99 for the pair.

Nautica Ladies’ Heavy Puffer Jacket with Fur

Nautica is known for its quality winter gear, and this puffer jacket with fur is no exception. It’s water and wind resistant and made with 100% polyester in the shell, lining and insulation for durability and warmth. The faux fur hood is detachable, and it comes with two chest pockets and two zippered hand pockets. In black and tan, for just $42.99, you’ll wow and warm with this gift.

Belkin 10W Dual Wireless Charging Pad Qi-Certified, White

Unless you’re living off the grid, most people have numerous devices to charge, be they phones, tablets, earbuds or others. This Belkin wireless charging solution offers speedy wireless charging up to 10W and can charge through most lightweight cases. It has a non-slip grip, so your phone or tablet won’t go sliding around. Get this item for just $29.99.

Berkshire Jacquard Faux Fur Blanket

Tis the season for a new, comfy blanket. Costco delivers with its Berkshire jacquard faux fur blanket, coming in blue, tan and gray. These faux fur blankets are made from 100% polyester, so they’re machine washable and won’t lose their softness. Each one is just $29.99.

The World of Tolkien: 7-Book Boxed Set

The perfect gift for book lovers, and fantasy lovers in specific, Costco has this beautifully packaged 7-book set of companion books to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy novels. It even includes an additional title not typically sold in other Tolkien box sets: “Ring of Legends.” Give this excellent piece of literary joy for just $45.99.

Sharper Image Compact Sport Power Percussion Massager

The holidays can often be stressful, so any gift recipient will surely appreciate this Sharper Image portable percussion massager with four interchangeable attachments. It’s compact and easy to carry, with four massage speeds and a two-hour runtime on each charge. The motor is quieter than some larger models. Get this for just $49.99.

