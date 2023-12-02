News & Insights

Personal Finance

Secret Santa Ideas: 5 Best Dollar Tree Gifts for $10 or Less

December 02, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Cynthia Measom for GOBankingRates ->

If you’re participating in a Secret Santa gift exchange this year and the spending limit is $10 or less, it can be hard to find a nice gift that a recipient would like. However, if you shop at Dollar Tree, which has all kinds of items for $1.25, you can create a themed gift crate that will keep you right around the $10 mark.

With that in mind, here are five of the best Dollar Tree gifts for $10 or less. 

Holiday Decor Gift Crate

A small wood crate with handles is just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Line the crate with festive tissue paper and tie a ribbon around it, and you’ll have the perfect gift crate. Next, add various holiday decor items for just $1.25 each to make up the gift. You can get around six additional items to allow for the cost of sales tax and not go over the $10 mark. Here are some ideas.

  • 19-Inch Christmas House Joy, Peace & Noel Wall-Hanging Decor: $1.25 each
  • Christmas House Merry Bird Ornaments, Two-Count: $1.25
  • 13-Inch Christmas & Plaid Charger Plate: $1.25 each
  • 3.5-Inch Christmas House Glittery LED Holiday Ball Ornaments: $1.25 each
  • Christmas House Snowflake LED Light Set, 10 count: $1.25 each
  • Christmas House Round Buffalo Check Christmas Ornaments, Two-Count: $1.25 each
  • 18-Inch Christmas House Whimsical Character Stockings with Fleece Cuffs: $1.25 each

Hot Cocoa and Cookies Gift Crate

Dress up the $1.25 wood crate from Dollar Tree with tissue paper and ribbon, and then add six additional $1.25 items to make this themed gift crate. Here are some suggestions.

  • 1 Christmas-Themed Envelope of Nestle Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix: $1.25 each
  • Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix, Six Count: $1.25 
  • 3-Ounce Palmer Chocolate Candy Stirring Spoons: $1.25 each
  • RL Albert & Son Christmas Hot Cocoa Bomb Milk Chocolate With Marshmallows: $1.25 each
  • 10-Ounce Kraft Jet Puffed Mini Marshmallows: $1.25 each
  • 4.02-Ounce Tin of Cambridge & Thames Danish Style Butter Cookies: $1.25 each
  • 3-Ounce Box of Mrs. Field’s Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies: $1.25 each
  • 20-Ounce Snowman Mug With Nose: $1.25 each

Spa Day Gift Crate

If your Secret Santa recipient would appreciate an at-home spa day, why not create a gift full of home spa treatments? Here are some suggestions to fill the crate.

  • B-Pure Hydrogel Eye & Lip Mask: $1.25 each
  • B-Pure 3-Step Facial Kits: $1.25 each
  • B-Pure Rose-Scented Hand & Nail Gloves: $1.25 each
  • POND’S facial foam, Pure Detox: $1.25 each
  • Fourstar Group USA Inc Facial Ice Rollers: $1.25
  • Global Beauty Care Collagen Spa Treatment Mask, Two-Count: $1.25 each
  • April Bath & Shower Facial Mask Remover Sponges, Two-Count: $1.25 each

Game Night Gift Crate

If you have an inkling that your Secret Santa recipient likes to play games, Dollar Tree has quite a few choices. Fill a crate with six of these games for a gift that can be easily transported on a vacation and stored away when not in use.  Here are some suggestions.

  • Memory Flash Game: $1.25 each
  • Yacht Dice Game Tube: $1.25 each
  • 72-Piece Tumbling Tower Game: $1.25 each
  • Colorforms Battleship Board Games: $1.25 each
  • Miniature Pool Game: $1.25 each
  • Mattel Uno Go Card Game: $1.25 each
  • Classic Games Playing Cards, Two Decks: $1.25 each
  • Twist-E-Beads Puzzle Chain: $1.25 each

Office Supplies Gift Crate

If your recipient is a teacher or works in an office setting, an office supplies gift crate is a gift that’s sure to be utilized. Choose six. Here are some suggestions.

  • Colored Writing Tablets, Two-Count: $1.25 each
  • American Scholar Mini Composition Notebooks, Three-Count: $1.25 each
  • Promarx Highlighters, 4 Count: $1.25 each
  • Sharpie Precision Permanent Marker, Ultra-Fine: $1.25 each
  • Westcott All-Purpose Scissors: $1.25 each
  • 8.5-inch x 11-inch Magnetic Dry Erase Board: $1.25 each
  • Washable Dry Erase Markers, Three-Count: $1.25 each
  • Post-It Notes, 176 Sheets: $1.25

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Secret Santa Ideas: 5 Best Dollar Tree Gifts for $10 or Less

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

