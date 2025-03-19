This "Secret" Growth Stock Has 25% Upside in 2025

I'd like to share my exclusive "Made for 2025" Dividend Plan with you. It's a simple, safe strategy that identifies dividend stocks with payouts set to surge higher.

As these divvies pop, so do their associated stock prices.

The truth is, this proven system works no matter what the economy, or the Fed (or even the executive branch of the federal government!) is doing. It's the path to peppy price gains from protected payers.

Let's talk about a timely example--a dividend dip to enjoy! On the campaign trail, President-Elect Trump presented us with a pullback in perennial dividend grower Deere & Co (DE) thanks to these comments:

"They've announced a few days ago that they are going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico. I am just notifying John Deere right now that if you do that, we are putting a 200% tariff on everything that you want to sell into the United States."

Obviously, Deere will keep everything in the US until 2028 (at least). In the meantime, good conditions for grain should boost its cyclical business that will power its payout (and stock price) higher. Nothing runs like Deere when grain prices rise. It's a "go to" manufacturer and distributor for agricultural, construction and forestry equipment.

To own Deere during the rise, it is best to buy when grains--specifically wheat prices--are low. Troughs in wheat tend to mark nadirs in Deere's profits, signaling a future upcycle. As contrarian investors we want to buy DE when wheat is low rather than high.

Buy DE When Wheat is Low (and Sell When High)



Over the last 10 years, wheat and grain prices have rallied and reversed several times. But there's been one consistency for the company, which is the lynchpin for Deere's big 452% stock returns over the past 10 years--dishing cash to shareholders.

The green bar below represents the cash Deere has collected over the past decade. It's smartly deployed that money to acquire new businesses (and believe me, most acquirers are nowhere near as savvy!), invest in its core business and build a new financial services arm. But most of the tractor maker's cash--a massive 63%--has been returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks:

The 2 Big Bars: Shareholder Cash



Let's "zoom in" on this shareholder return trend over the past 10 years. Deere has hiked its dividend by 170%, most dramatically during wheat's last big rally. During this time, management bought back 18.7% of the stock's outstanding float:

Divvie Up, Share Count Down



This is outstanding for shareholders. Fewer shares mean fewer dividends to pay, "creating" more cash for Deere to raise its divvie. This virtuous cycle swells investors' pockets.

In the meantime, management knows how to deal with low wheat prices: control costs, keep generating cash and be ready for that next boom.

Ag prices will take off again soon. It's a matter of when, not if. They are scraping the basement floor right now.

Meanwhile, Deere has traded sideways since 2022, so it's "dead money" to Wall Street. But management sees the light at the end of this cyclical tunnel--they just hiked the dividend by 10.2%. Quite the power move!

My Hidden Yields subscribers "front ran" this payout hike. We're already up 17% on our Deere position since our initial recommendation just five months ago. This annualizes to a fine 42%!

The stock has rallied to a Hold. We are looking to add on pullbacks at HY.





