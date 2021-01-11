Secoo To Evaluate Proposed Going Private Transaction - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) said its board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Richard Rixue Li, Chief Executive Officer of the company, proposing to acquire all of the outstanding class A ordinary shares of the company, par value $0.001 per share, not owned by him or his affiliates for $3.27 per American depositary share, or $6.54 per class A share in cash in a going private transaction.

The Board has formed a special committee consisting of independent directors Messrs. Jun Wang and Jian Wang to evaluate the proposed going private transaction.

