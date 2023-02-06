Markets
SECO

Secoo Holding Spikes

February 06, 2023 — 10:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of online-offline boutique lifestyle platform Secoo Holding Ltd. (SECO) are surging more than 155 percent on Monday morning after the company said it will conduct in-depth research and expansion on AIGC and ChatGPT-related technologies for achieving conversion rate in luxury e-commerce operation model.

Currently, shares are at $4.33, up 155 percent from the previous close of $1.70 on a volume of 48,520,241.

