Secoo Holding Spikes

(RTTNews) - Shares of online-offline boutique lifestyle platform Secoo Holding Ltd. (SECO) are surging more than 155 percent on Monday morning after the company said it will conduct in-depth research and expansion on AIGC and ChatGPT-related technologies for achieving conversion rate in luxury e-commerce operation model.

Currently, shares are at $4.33, up 155 percent from the previous close of $1.70 on a volume of 48,520,241.

