Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR Shares Close the Week 21.0% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (SECO) shares closed this week 21.0% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 22.7% year-to-date, down 84.6% over the past 12 months, and down 96.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.6%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $0.45 and as low as $0.36 this week.

Shares closed 88.2% below its 52-week high and 14.4% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 76.4% higher than the 10-day average and 14.9% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 7443.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 354.4%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.