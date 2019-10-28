Private Markets

Secondary Employee Aligned Liquidity Guide

Publisher
Nasdaq Private Market
Published

Historically, most successful Silicon Valley startups generally spent their first seven or so years getting to $100 million in revenue. At that point, they’d go public or get acquired, and their early employees could cash in on vested stock options, amassing considerable wealth before facing many of life’s major personal financial obligations.

The market has changed, and those days are in the industry’s rear-view mirror…

Read the full guide

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Private Companies

Nasdaq Private Market

We partner with market-leading companies and alternative investment fund managers to customize and deliver effective liquidity solutions. We selectively leverage our network of specialized institutional buyers to identify the right strategic investor for secondary capital and our end-to-end platform provides comprehensive tools, from ledger integration to contract management and payments.

Learn More

Explore Private Markets

Explore

Most Popular