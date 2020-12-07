US Markets
AAPL

Second U.S. judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A second U.S. judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video sharing app TikTok that the company says would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A second U.S. judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video sharing app TikTok that the company says would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued an order more than a month after another U.S. judge in Pennsylvania blocked the restrictions that were set to take effect on Nov. 12.

Nichols on Sept. 27 blocked the Commerce Department from banning Apple Inc AAPL.O and Alphabet Inc’s Google GOOGL.O app stores from offering the app for downloads by new users.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular