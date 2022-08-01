Second reactor at UK's Hinkley Point B switched off for decommissioning

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - EDF Energy EDF.PA, the biggest nuclear power provider in Britain, permanently switched off the second reactor at Hinkley Point B in Somerset on Monday, the company said on its website.

The reactor will soon start the defueling and decommissioning process. Hinkley Point B began producing electricity for the UK grid in 1976.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by David Goodman )

