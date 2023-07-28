News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Second-quarter U.S. earnings estimate still weak, but improving

Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Lott

July 28, 2023 — 06:54 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Updates with comment, details of the first quarter)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The forecast for second-quarter S&P 500 earnings is looking slightly improved from a week ago, although it remains weak with results in from more than half of the S&P 500 companies, Refinitiv data showed Friday.

Second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies now are estimated to have fallen 6.4% year over year. While still negative, the forecast is an improvement from the 7.9% drop estimated a week ago.

The latest estimate is based on results from 254 of the S&P 500 companies and projections for the remaining components. About 79% of reports are beating analysts' earnings expectations.

"It's mixed, but you've had a lot of high-profile companies that beat," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

Among this week's upbeat results, Alphabet's second-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The earnings forecast tends to improve with stronger-than-expected results.

Year-over-year earnings rose 0.1% in the 2023 first quarter, which was much better than the forecast for a 5.1% drop at the start of the reporting season.

Stocks have been rising despite the still-weak earnings picture, partly on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. The S&P 500 registered its highest close Friday since April 2022.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Aurora Ellis) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: USA RESULTS/OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.