Second-Quarter Earnings Were Good Enough for Tesla Stock

The red-hot rally in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued in late July, after the electric vehicle maker reported second-quarter numbers which smashed expectations and broadly underscored that the company is firing on all cylinders today. Tesla stock popped to north of $1,600 on the news, once again defying valuation logic.

Can things continue like this forever?

Maybe not forever. But for now? Yes. The truth is that Tesla has enough growth drivers and long-term earnings potential, that so long as the company keeps knocking it out of the ballpark quarter after quarter — and rates remain at zero — Tesla stock will keep ignoring valuation risks. It will also keep powering higher.

For the foreseeable future, I think that is exactly what will happen.

Tesla stock will keep rallying.

Here’s a deeper look.

A Near Perfect Quarter

Considering that Tesla’s second quarter overlapped with the peak of the novel coronavirus, it was a near perfect three months for the EV maker.

Deliveries were down just 5% year-over-year. Revenues smashed expectations. So did profits. The company has been in the black now for four straight quarters. This paves the path for Tesla stock to be included in the S&P 500.

At the same time, automotive gross margins once again came in north of 25%. Expenses were pulled out of the system without compromising growth. Operating margins came in above 5%, continuing a multi-quarter trend higher.

Production capacity expansion continued, despite pandemic disruptions. In the U.S. and in China and in Berlin. Despite those expansions, free cash flow was still around $420 million.

Remember, this was a company that, not too long ago, was burning hundreds of millions of dollars every quarter.

All in all, it was a near perfect quarter. It underscored that Tesla is kicking the competition’s butt, continuing to expand globally and turning economies of scale into consistent and growing profitability.

Valuation Headwinds for Tesla Stock

Of course, the valuation on Tesla stock is extended.

Following the blowout earnings report, I’ve revised my long-term model on Tesla.

Given accelerated EV adoption in 2020, I’ve pushed up my 2030 forecast for global EV penetration from 30% to 35%, while still maintaining Tesla’s market share in that market at 15% (given sustained and growing brand, technology and production advantages). My 2030 operating margin target has moved up slightly, to above 20%, on expectations that increased scale won’t be accompanied on a one-for-one basis with increased spending.

My 2030 earnings per share estimate for Tesla now sits at $150, versus $120 prior. That compares to just $7 in earnings per share expected in 2020 by Wall Street.

Still, $150 in 2030 earnings per share isn’t enough to fundamentally justify TSLA stock at $1,600-plus prices.

Based on 17 times forward earnings multiple and an 8.5% annual discount rate, my modeling suggests that Tesla stock is worth about $1,250 today.

Too Many Growth Levers

Here’s the thing you have to understand about the valuation on Tesla stock.

This is a long-term growth company. With a ton of growth levers. At any point, one of those growth levers could be pulled, and the valuation on Tesla stock at $1,600-plus prices will start to make sense.

For example, EV adoption globally could accelerate more meaningfully than I expect, and EV penetration rates in 2030 may look more like 50%, not 30%. Or, Tesla could leverage widening production advantages to increase global market share to 20%-plus. Or, Tesla’s self-driving business could start to add significant value.

Alternatively, the solar energy business could explode higher as clean energy tailwinds and technological advancements promote ubiquitous residential adoption of solar roofs in the 2020s.

If any one or multiple of those growth levers gets pulled, the long-term model will change. Meaningfully. And the Tesla stock price won’t look so inflated at $1,600-plus.

To be clear, I’m not saying 50% EV penetration or 20%-plus market share or a huge solar business are the base case for Tesla. They are bull-case scenarios. But the more Tesla knocks it out of the ballpark today with blowout quarter after blowout quarter, the more those bull-case scenarios move into base-case territory.

So long as that favorable dynamic remains in play — which I suspect it will — bulls will remain in control of Tesla stock. And shares will keep powering higher.

Bottom Line on TSLA Stock

Tesla stock is a long-term winner.

Sure, the stock is running into some valuation friction here. But that valuation friction is based on today’s base scenario of Tesla becoming a 15% player in an EV market with roughly 30% auto penetration by 2030, and a niche but sizable energy business.

If the base scenario moves towards Tesla becoming a 20%-plus player in an EV market with roughly 50% auto penetration by 2030, and a huge energy business, then the valuation friction underlying TSLA stock will disappear.

The more Tesla outperforms expectations today, the more the long-term base-case scenario for Tesla will look less like the former and more like the latter.

So long as this dynamic persists, Tesla stock will remain on an uptrend.

