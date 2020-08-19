Second Quarter 2020 Review of the Long/Short Equity Hedge Fund Space

By Kevin Hurd and Steve Togher for Cross Shore Capital Management

Equity markets rebounded strongly during the second quarter as the S&P 500 TR Index rose over 20%, driven by prospects for a post-COVID economic recovery. By late March, it appeared jobless claims had peaked and many COVID curves around the globe had plateaued. Evidence of economic recovery materialized throughout the quarter as a surprise US jobs report pointed to employment growth for the first time since the lockdowns began and consumer spending numbers rebounded as well.

Technology, energy and biotechnology were among the strongest performing sectors during the second quarter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose over 30%, and while the pandemic decimated sectors pertaining to travel and personal service, it accelerated the adoption of many technology trends like Cloud, Online Payments, and eCommerce.

Long/short equity hedge funds generally rebounded strongly as well, up 13.3% on average (HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index). Similar to Q1, we saw wide dispersion among various styles and sector focuses. As could be expected, technology sector-focused managers performed very well, up 14.6% on average (HFRI EH: Sector-Technology). Healthcare sector-focused managers also performed well, up 15.4% on average (HFRI EH: Sector-Healthcare), particularly those focused on biotechnology as biotech stocks rose 44.6% for the quarter (SPDR S&P Biotech).

As we do following every quarter-end, we spoke with each of the roughly 30 different long/short equity hedge fund managers we allocate to across our strategies. While the general consensus is optimism for an economic recovery, our managers are also cognizant of the potential risks in the second half of the year, whether it be a resurgence of the virus, growing tensions between the US and China, or the fact that short-term market volatility typically increases leading up to a US presidential election. As a result, we have seen managers taking profits in their long books, trimming tech positions and adding to their short books (particularly in names that may have gotten ahead of themselves during the rebound), and utilizing broad market hedges. We have seen the development of “recovery-baskets” with several managers we allocate to as a rotation into industrials, aerospace, traditional consumer, and selected travel names is beginning to take shape. We continue to believe that a hedged strategy is the best way to participate in rising equity markets while providing downside protection.

