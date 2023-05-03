Second oil tanker in a week seized by Iran in Gulf - U.S. Navy

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - A second oil tanker in a week was seized by Iran on Wednesday in Gulf waters, the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet of the United States Navy said.

"Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the Navy said.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington, Editing by Louise Heavens)

