Second oil tanker in a week seized by Iran in Gulf - U.S. Navy

Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

May 03, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - A second oil tanker in a week was seized by Iran on Wednesday in Gulf waters, the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet of the United States Navy said.

"Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the Navy said.

