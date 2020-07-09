World Markets

Second oil tanker heads to Libya's recently re-opened Es Sider port -sources

Contributors
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Julia Payne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ESAM OMRAN AL-FETORI

The Kriti Bastion oil tanker is making its way to Libya's recently re-opened Es Sider oil port, two shipping sources said and ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

Adds charterer

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The Kriti Bastion oil tanker is making its way to Libya's recently re-opened Es Sider oil port, two shipping sources said and ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

The Aframax ship is the second vessel to head to the port, following Unipec's Delta Ocean which is awaiting permission to load. The tanker was chartered by Vitol, two trading sources said.

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp on Wednesday lifted force majeure on crude loadings from Es Sider after a six-month closure, but local guards have prevented loadings from resuming.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular