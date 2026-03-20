Second Line Capital Buys $6.8 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Key Points

Second Line Capital, LLC bought 113,340 shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Quarter-end position value rose by $6.77 million, reflecting both share increase and price movement

Change represents 1.4% of reportable assets under management

Post-trade position: 233,841 shares valued at $14.01 million

FTSM now makes up 2.88% of the fund’s 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Second Line Capital, LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 113,340 shares. The fund's position value at quarter-end rose by $6.77 million, reflecting both the trade and price changes.

What else to know

This buy brings FTSM to 2.88% of Second Line Capital’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:ACIO: $54.68 million (approximately 11.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DRSK: $38.11 million (approximately 7.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IDUB: $33.02 million (approximately 6.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPDW: $26.31 million (approximately 5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:ADME: $22.49 million (approximately 4.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $60.04, up approximately 4.6% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 6.3 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $60.04 Dividend yield 4.24% 1-year total return 4.58%

ETF snapshot

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is a large, actively managed short-duration bond fund with a market capitalization of $6.26 billion. The fund targets enhanced yield by investing in a diversified mix of high-quality, short-term debt instruments, maintaining a focus on capital preservation and liquidity.

Its disciplined approach and low duration profile position it as a flexible cash management solution for institutional and professional investors seeking stability and incremental income in changing rate environments.

The ETF’s investment strategy focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated fixed- and variable-rate debt securities with an average duration under one year and average maturity under three years.

Its portfolio is composed primarily of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed- and variable-rate debt securities, with an average duration under one year and average maturity under three years.

What this transaction means for investors

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is designed for investors seeking higher income than cash, while avoiding the full interest-rate sensitivity of traditional bond funds. FTSM is actively managed and invests mainly in U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade short-duration securities, targeting an average duration under one year and an average maturity under three years.

FTSM generates most of its return through income rather than price appreciation. The ETF uses active management to allocate across short-term investment-grade credit and other short-duration instruments, aiming to pick up yield while keeping volatility relatively contained. Because its duration is kept very short, performance is influenced less by large moves in Treasury yields than by the level of front-end rates, credit spreads, and the manager’s security selection within a conservative maturity profile.

For investors, FTSM may be better positioned as a yield-enhanced cash alternative rather than a conventional core bond holding. Its appeal rises when short-term yields are attractive, but the trade-off is that the fund takes modest credit risk in pursuit of incremental income, so returns depend on spreads remaining orderly rather than on bond prices rallying. That makes the key question not whether FTSM can deliver outsized upside, but whether its extra yield is sufficient compensation for taking slightly more risk than a government money market or Treasury-only vehicle.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.