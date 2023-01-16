US Markets

Second industry group files lawsuit against Brazil's Americanas

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 16, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A second industry group has filed a lawsuit against Brazil's Americanas SA AMER3.SA after the retailer revealed almost $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies" and its CEO and CFO resigned.

The Instituto da Cidadania, which represents citizens and consumers, filed a lawsuit at the Fifth Business Court in Rio de Janeiro.

Its initial affidavit said the company acted in bad faith, "given the defendant's attitude of filing false financial statements".

Americanas declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

On Saturday, Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA filed an appeal of a decision that protected Americanas from creditors, attacking the retailer's shareholders, a trio of Brazilian billionaires and founders of 3G Capital.

An industry group representing investors is also suing the retailer.

