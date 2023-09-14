Second half brings scant relief for embattled German chemicals - VCI

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The downward trend in Germany's chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry is set to continue in the second half of 2023, the VCI lobby said on Thursday, maintaining its already gloomy forecast for the year.

"The federal government must take the alarm call from the energy-intensive industry seriously," Markus Steilemann, VCI president and chief executive at Covestro 1COV.DE, said in a statement.

He once again called on the government for a cap to ensure internationally competitive energy prices in order to stop the de-industrialization of Europe's largest economy.

The German chemicals sector, the country's third-largest industry, employing roughly half a million workers, is up against a weak global economy, high inflation and increased interest rates that weigh on demand.

The VCI recorded an 8% year-on-year fall in chemical production in the second quarter of 2023, including pharmaceuticals, and a 15% sales drop.

Producer prices in the sector eased by 0.5% in the second quarter after rising consecutively since the early 2021, the VCI said.

The association maintained its 2023 outlook of an 8% decline in production volumes including pharmaceuticals and a 14% drop in sales.

