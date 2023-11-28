News & Insights

Second endangered Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

November 28, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Ananda Teresia and Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Another Sumatran Rhinoceros was born in an Indonesian sanctuary last week, the Environment Ministry said, the second birth of this critically endangered animal at the reserve this year.

The black rhino, the smallest and hairiest of the species, was born last Saturday at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) in Way Kambas National Park, Lampung province.

The male calf weighed about 25 kilogram (55.12 lb). His mother, Delilah, was born in the same national park in 2016.

"The birth has somewhat affirmed Indonesia's commitment to conserving rhinoceros, especially the Sumatran rhino," Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya said in a statement.

The baby rhino was a result of natural mating, Rhino Foundation of Indonesia said, taking the population at the sanctuary to a total of 10.

A 2019 assessment by the government said there were less than 80 Sumatran rhinos in the world, all of them in Indonesia.

The Sumatran rhino is the only Asian rhino with two horns and can grow up to 1.5 metre (5 ft) tall, weighing between 500 kg (1,102 lb) and 960 kg (2,116 lb).

Last month, a-27-kilogram female calf was born in the same facility.

