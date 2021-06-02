US Markets

Second drug test confirms banned substance for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit - NY Times

Contributor
Peter Szekely from New York Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tommy Gilligan

A second drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that a prohibited substance was present after the race, raising the possibility that the horse may be disqualified, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

