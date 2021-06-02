Second drug test confirms banned substance for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit - NY Times

June 2 (Reuters) - A second drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that a prohibited substance was present after the race, raising the possibility that the horse may be disqualified, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely from New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Peter.Szekely@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5302; Reuters Messaging: @peszeke))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.