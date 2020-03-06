Second coronavirus death confirmed in England

Mekhla Raina Reuters
Published

A second patient in England who tested positive for coronavirus has died, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty confirmed on Friday.

The patient was being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital and had underlying health conditions, Whitty said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/2vBsREU)

