Second consignment of Sinovac vaccine arrives in Turkey - CNN Turk

Daren Butler Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

A second consignment of 6.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech has arrived in Turkey, CNN Turk reported on Monday.

Turkey had previously received an initial consignment of 3 million doses and has so far vaccinated 1.245 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, according to health ministry data.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

