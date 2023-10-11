News & Insights

Second Battery Plant Of Stellantis-Samsung Joint Venture In US To Be In Kokomo, Indiana

October 11, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Wednesday said Kokomo, Indiana will be the site for a second battery manufacturing facility in the US under StarPlus Energy, a joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI.

The joint venture will invest over $3.2 billion and create 1,400 jobs in Kokomo and the surrounding areas, Stellantis said in a statement.

The new plant is expected to begin production in early 2027 with an annual capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The first StarPlus gigafactory, which is under construction, is expected to open by the first quarter of 2025 with an annual production capacity of 33 GWh.

The joint venture plans to invest more than $6.3 billion in both the facilities, and add 2,800 jobs.

