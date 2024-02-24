SECOM CO., - Depositary Receipt () (SOMLY) Price Target Increased by 19.04% to 14.68

The average one-year price target for SECOM CO., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SOMLY) has been revised to 14.68 / share. This is an increase of 19.04% from the prior estimate of 12.33 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.96 to a high of 18.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.98% from the latest reported closing price of 18.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in SECOM CO., - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOMLY is 0.25%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 32,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,337K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 3,010K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 16.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 6.15% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 4.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.