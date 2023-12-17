Secom Co. - ADR (SOMLY) Price Target Increased by 28.63% to 15.60

The average one-year price target for Secom Co. - ADR (OTC:SOMLY) has been revised to 15.60 / share. This is an increase of 28.63% from the prior estimate of 12.13 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.02 to a high of 23.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.46% from the latest reported closing price of 17.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secom Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOMLY is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.83% to 88K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 9.46% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 16.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 13.12% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 39.72% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 38.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.