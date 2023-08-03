Secom Co. - ADR (SOMLY) Price Target Decreased by 8.36% to 14.74

The average one-year price target for Secom Co. - ADR (OTC:SOMLY) has been revised to 14.74 / share. This is an decrease of 8.36% from the prior estimate of 16.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.81 to a high of 21.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.49% from the latest reported closing price of 16.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secom Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOMLY is 0.07%, a decrease of 66.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.63% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 60.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 23.16% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 8.17% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

