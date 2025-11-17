SECOM CO., - Depositary Receipt (SOMLY) Price Target Decreased by 10.17% to 11.87

The average one-year price target for SECOM CO., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SOMLY) has been revised to $11.87 / share. This is a decrease of 10.17% from the prior estimate of $13.21 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.38 to a high of $14.03 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.95% from the latest reported closing price of $15.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in SECOM CO., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOMLY is 0.02%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.07% to 57K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 5.85% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 30.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMLY by 3,200.10% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

