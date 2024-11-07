SECO S.p.A. Updates Share Capital Voting Rights

SECO S.p.A. (IT:IOT) has released an update.
SECO S.p.A. has announced an updated composition of its share capital, reflecting an increase in voting rights for certain shareholders following a 24-month period since registration. This change results in a new total of 202,839,845 voting rights, compared to the previous 198,909,993, enhancing the influence of shareholders DSA S.r.l., HSE S.r.l., and HCS S.r.l.
For further insights into IT:IOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Will Focus on an “America-First” Investment Strategy
- ZGD, HGGG: 2 Gold ETFs with More than 20% Expected Returns, According to Analysts
- Immunic Reports Q3 Earnings and Provides Corporate Update
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.