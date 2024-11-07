SECO S.p.A. Updates Share Capital Voting Rights

SECO S.p.A. (IT:IOT) has released an update.

SECO S.p.A. has announced an updated composition of its share capital, reflecting an increase in voting rights for certain shareholders following a 24-month period since registration. This change results in a new total of 202,839,845 voting rights, compared to the previous 198,909,993, enhancing the influence of shareholders DSA S.r.l., HSE S.r.l., and HCS S.r.l.

