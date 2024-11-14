SECO S.p.A. Releases 2024 Interim Management Report

SECO S.p.A. (IT:IOT) has released an update.

SECO S.p.A., a leader in high-tech solutions, has released its interim management report for the first nine months of 2024, highlighting its impact across various sectors with innovative digitalization technologies. The company’s advanced hardware and software enable efficient business operations, serving over 450 clients in industries like medical and transportation.

