SEC Wants to Start Scrutinizing Binance Chain Transactions

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be gearing up for a closer look at Binance coin (BNB) and other tokens on cryptocurrency exchange giant Binanceâs eponymous blockchain.

SEC disclosed in a Wednesday memo that it intends to award Menlo Park, Calif.-based CipherTrace a single-source contract on the grounds itâs the only blockchain analysis firm capable of tracing Binance Chain transactions.

âCipherTrace products are the only known blockchain forensics and risk intelligence tool that can support BNB and all tokens on the Binance network,â the securities watchdog said in the contract description.

In November 2019, CipherTrace partnered with Binance to bring anti-money laundering tracing tools to Binance Chain, which hosts the exchangeâs nearly $3 billion market cap cryptocurrency BNB as well as 189 other tokens.

Company executives telegraphed in a press release that November the possibility of regulators one day putting eyes on Binance Chain. CipherTrace CEO Dave Jevans said regulators âdemand better transparency,â while Binance Chief Compliance Officer Samuel Lim said the partnership put Binance in line âwith global regulatory standards.â

CipherTrace, Binance and the SEC did not immediately respond to CoinDesk requests for comment.

