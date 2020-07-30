SEC Wants to Start Scrutinizing Binance Chain Transactions
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be gearing up for a closer look at Binance coin (BNB) and other tokens on cryptocurrency exchange giant Binanceâs eponymous blockchain.
- SEC disclosed in a Wednesday memo that it intends to award Menlo Park, Calif.-based CipherTrace a single-source contract on the grounds itâs the only blockchain analysis firm capable of tracing Binance Chain transactions.
- âCipherTrace products are the only known blockchain forensics and risk intelligence tool that can support BNB and all tokens on the Binance network,â the securities watchdog said in the contract description.
- In November 2019, CipherTrace partnered with Binance to bring anti-money laundering tracing tools to Binance Chain, which hosts the exchangeâs nearly $3 billion market cap cryptocurrency BNB as well as 189 other tokens.
- Company executives telegraphed in a press release that November the possibility of regulators one day putting eyes on Binance Chain. CipherTrace CEO Dave Jevans said regulators âdemand better transparency,â while Binance Chief Compliance Officer Samuel Lim said the partnership put Binance in line âwith global regulatory standards.â
- CipherTrace, Binance and the SEC did not immediately respond to CoinDesk requests for comment.
