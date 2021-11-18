SEC turns tables on vote advice to favor activists

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's first stated goal is to protect investors. Restrictions during Donald Trump's presidency on so-called proxy advisers, firms that help shareholders decide how to vote on corporate matters, seemed like a move away https://www.breakingviews.com/features/breakdown-sec-picks-wrong-target-in-proxy-war/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=MTcxODc2 from that in favor of company bosses. President Joe Biden's SEC on Wednesday pushed to reverse https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2021-236 those changes.

Chair Gary Gensler's agency is proposing to scrap rules approved last year that increased legal liability for advisory firms like Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis and required them to share recommendations early on with corporate executives. The SEC also adopted final rules requiring companies to use universal ballots for director nominees. That puts all candidates for board seats on one form instead of the outdated use of separate proxy cards https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/proxy-plumbing-is-bigger-problem-than-advisers/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=MTI2OTk3 for names proposed by the company and by investors with alternative ideas.

The denizens of boardrooms may regain the SEC’s ear after the next presidential election. For now, though, the agency is back on mission in support of investors, from retirees to cage-rattling activists like Elliott Management. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter @Breakingviews http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Metro M&A fail leaves UK bank buyouts on the shelf

JBS enters next stage of animal-free experiment

Clean coal loans put China’s green dilemma on spot

Treasury Wine’s Napa deal has a pleasing bouquet

China's Netflix is stuck in own dystopian plot

(Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.