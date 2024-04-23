SEC To Host Second Annual Conference on Emerging Trends in Asset Management

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is setting out its stall to host the second annual Emerging Trends in Asset Management conference.

The government regulator’s Division of Investment Management will lead the event, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

SEC’s second conference on asset management

The essential conference will bring together the leading names in the asset management industry. Conference topics will include:

Trends in Asset Management Products and Strategies

Asset Management Trends: Past, Present and Future

Technology-Driven Trends

Regulatory Perspectives

The event starts with a word from current SEC Chief Gary Gensler, followed by Andrea Seidt the Ohio Securities Commissioner.

Erica Y. Williams, Chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board takes a session on regulatory perspective. Miss Williams will be followed by Camille Blackburn, Director of Wholesale Buyside, Asset Management Division, U.K. Financial Conduct Authority

Natasha Vij Greiner, the director of the Division of Investment Management, will close the agenda for a busy day of asset management topics.

According to the SEC the event will be open to the public at the regulatory body’s headquarters and via live webcast at www.sec.gov from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. A statement on the SEC site said “Conference registration for both in person and on-line attendees will be open until May 14, 2024. The conference will be archived on SEC.gov for later viewing.”

As we reported earlier this month, the SEC has announced its topic for April’s National Financial Capability Month.

The SEC is asking Americans “What does your financial future look like? Having a plan can help answer the question.”

The SEC is an alert government entity that prides itself on cracking down on illicit activity in the financial and investing world, with topics like asset management and the regulation of the companies that offer these services high on their eagle-eyed list of observations.

Earlier this month, the SEC laid the law down on five entities for violating marketing rules, which would be the second wave of regulatory action in a year. The first wave was brought to light and nine advisory firms were hit with regulatory scrutiny in September 2023.

Image: Ideogram.

The post SEC To Host Second Annual Conference on Emerging Trends in Asset Management appeared first on Due.

