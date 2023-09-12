SEC sues Virtu Financial for failing to safeguard customer information

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday sued Virtu Financial VIRT.O, accusing the broker-dealer of failing to properly safeguard customers' confidential information.

The SEC in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said Virtu repeatedly and falsely told customers it used "information barriers" and "systemic separation between business groups" to protect their material non-public information.

The SEC said that in reality, virtually all employees at the Virtu Americas broker-dealer unit, which handles about 25% of market orders placed by U.S. retail investors, could access information about customers and their trades.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

