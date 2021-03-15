US Markets
SEC sues California trader for social media fraud scheme

Chris Prentice Reuters
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday charged a California-based trader for allegedly spreading false information about a defunct company via Twitter, while profiting by selling his own holdings of the company's stock.

The SEC alleged Andrew L. Fassari, or @OCMillionaire on Twitter, tweeted false statements about Arcis Resources Corporation ARCS.PK during December 2020, shortly after purchasing over 41 million shares of the stock, the SEC said in a statement.

