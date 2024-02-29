News & Insights

US Markets
RIDEQ

SEC settles charges against Lordstown Motors, auditor over EV maker's statements

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

February 29, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds Burns' comment in paragraph 5)

By Chris Prentice and Kanishka Singh

NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it has settled charges against Lordstown Motors Corp that the electric vehicle manufacturer misled investors about the sales prospects of its flagship truck, the Endurance.

The regulator said Lordstown, which filed for bankruptcy in 2023, and its former Chairman and CEO Steve Burns misrepresented the company's plans to develop the first full-size electric pickup. The company exaggerated demand, claiming 100,000 pre-orders for the truck, and misrepresented the timeline for delivering the Endurance, the SEC said in a statement.

Lordstown, which Burns founded in 2019, went public through a blank-check company the following year. During and before the merger, Burns and the firm made materially false and misleading statements about Lordstown's business, regulators said.

A lawyer for Lordstown, which did not admit to or deny the SEC's findings, declined to comment. The firm agreed to a cease-and-desist order.

Burns said the SEC settlement with Lordstown Motors "falsely characterized" his actions.

"I categorically reject the suggestion that my actions constituted wrongdoing," he said in an emailed statement.

The SEC's order for Lordstown to disgorge $25.5 million of ill-gotten gains was deemed satisfied by its payments in class action lawsuits.

Clark Schaefer Hackett & Co, which acted as Lordstown's adviser and auditor, agreed to pay more than $80,000 in civil penalties, disgorgement and interest, as well as to improve its policies and procedures, in a separate SEC resolution, the regulator said.

A lawyer for the accounting and advisory firm did not respond immediately to request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Deepa Babington) ((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;)) Keywords: LORDSTOWN MOTORS SEC/ (UPDATE 3, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIDEQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.