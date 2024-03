March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking fines and penalties totalling $2 billion in its case against Ripple Labs over sales of the cryptocurrency XRP, the company's chief legal officer said in a social media post on Monday.

